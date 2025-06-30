Randy Orton walks out on Cody Rhodes visibly angry after potential injury

Randy Orton was very furious with Cody Rhodes and chose to walk out on him. The star lost out on a major opportunity recently.

After losing last year's King of the Ring final against Gunther due to a botch, Orton was looking to set things right with his match against Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions. Unfortunately, he was pushed against the turnbuckle that he had exposed himself, and Cody Rhodes took advantage to win the bout.

Speaking after that, Rhodes thanked Orton for mentoring and helping him. He praised the star and called him a Hall of Famer, saying that The Viper was not done yet. However, Orton was not happy as he walked out.

"Byron, first of all, I have to thank Randy Orton, The Legend Killer. Nothing but respect for the guy that mentored me, the guy that spoke up for me. He's a future Hall of Famer, and this isn't his last stop here in Saudi Arabia. One more time, for Randy Orton!"

Even as he was saying this in the ring, the camera panned to Orton and it was clear that he was still seething from what had just happened. He walked out slowly, not even taking the ramp, but getting down and exiting, while Rhodes was talking, looking very visibly angry. He was also potentially injured, given that he had hit his ribs badly, and was seen favoring them, walking gingerly.

It remains to be seen what's next for Orton on his path to his 15th world title.

