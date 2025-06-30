Randy Orton walks out on Cody Rhodes visibly angry after potential injury

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jun 30, 2025 03:24 GMT
The star was hurt (Credit: WWE.com)
The star was hurt (Credit: WWE.com)

Randy Orton was very furious with Cody Rhodes and chose to walk out on him. The star lost out on a major opportunity recently.

Ad

After losing last year's King of the Ring final against Gunther due to a botch, Orton was looking to set things right with his match against Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions. Unfortunately, he was pushed against the turnbuckle that he had exposed himself, and Cody Rhodes took advantage to win the bout.

Speaking after that, Rhodes thanked Orton for mentoring and helping him. He praised the star and called him a Hall of Famer, saying that The Viper was not done yet. However, Orton was not happy as he walked out.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Byron, first of all, I have to thank Randy Orton, The Legend Killer. Nothing but respect for the guy that mentored me, the guy that spoke up for me. He's a future Hall of Famer, and this isn't his last stop here in Saudi Arabia. One more time, for Randy Orton!"

Even as he was saying this in the ring, the camera panned to Orton and it was clear that he was still seething from what had just happened. He walked out slowly, not even taking the ramp, but getting down and exiting, while Rhodes was talking, looking very visibly angry. He was also potentially injured, given that he had hit his ribs badly, and was seen favoring them, walking gingerly.

Ad

It remains to be seen what's next for Orton on his path to his 15th world title.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications