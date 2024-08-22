Randy Orton thinks that his match with Gunther should main event WWE Bash in Berlin over Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens. He also heaped praise on The Ring General.

The Viper and the World Heavyweight Champion collided for the first time in the finals of the 2024 King of the Ring Tournament in Saudi Arabia, which was won by the latter via pinfall. However, the referee made an error, as he counted to three even though Orton's shoulder wasn't on the mat.

This led to The Apex Predator confronting the Imperium leader after SummerSlam and challenging him to a title match in Germany.

Trending

Speaking to the Daily Mail in a recent interview, Randy Orton said him versus Gunther should go on last at WWE Bash in Berlin over the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. He also praised Gunther in his statement:

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

"I would love to see us main event this show. But I know Cody and Kevin, that’s a big, big match too, but you've got a couple good guys in there beating the sh** out of each other. I think me and Gunther should close the night. And I think that it’s going to go down in history is, whether or not I win or lose. People will be talking about this match for a long time, and I know that, because Gunther is such an amazing talent," said Orton.

Randy Orton on his chemistry with Gunther

The Viper and The Ring General put on a hard-hitting match at King and Queen of the Ring. They both know how to tell a story in the ring.

Randy Orton said he knows he and Gunther will have great chemistry at WWE Bash in Berlin.

"The fact that we’ve been able to touch already in Saudi at the King of the Ring in the finals there, it just makes me even more confident that we’ll really have great chemistry, like I already know that we’re going to have great chemistry. So knowing that going in, and knowing how important this match is, not only for him, but for me too."

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton will become a 15-time world champion if he dethrones Gunther at WWE Bash in Berlin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback