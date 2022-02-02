Randy Orton to take time away from WWE TV

WWE's "Apex Predator" Randy Orton is set to take a short break from WWE television, new reports suggest.

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez addressed Orton's current WWE status. "The Viper" didn't feature on this week's edition of RAW, where his RK-Bro partner Matt Riddle competed in a scooter race against Alpha Academy leader Chad Gable.

Following the race, Riddle would face Otis in a one-on-one match with a spot in the Elimination Chamber up for grabs.

"The Original Bro" won the match and qualified in Orton's absence, and Alvarez has stated that this might be the case for the foreseeable future.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Alvarez had this to say:

“No Randy Orton on the show. I do not know what is going on with Randy Orton, but I was told, ‘no Orton for a little while.'” he said (H/T Ringside News)

No reason has been given for Randy's disappearance, and no date has confirmed his return.

Randy Orton has formed a successful tag team with Matt Riddle

The Viper has spent his recent in-ring time as one-half of RK-Bro, a tag team he formed with former UFC fighter Matt Riddle.

The pair were put together as an odd couple tag team but quickly found their way to success. They enjoyed a single reign as RAW Tag Team Champions until it was ended by their current rivals Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis).

Rumors of a potential split for the team have recently circulated, but with Orton's absence from TV, it is unclear when this will happen.

When do you think we'll see The Viper on WWE TV again? What do you think of RK-Bro's work as a tag team?

