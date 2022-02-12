Former WWE referee heard Randy Orton was supposed to win Royal Rumble

Randy Orton was reportedly involved in what went down backstage during the controversial booking of the Men's 2022 Royal Rumble match. The infamous Men's Royal Rumble match had quite a few surprises with Brock Lesnar coming out on top at the end.

But regardless, a large chunk of the WWE Universe was predicting that the Viper would ultimately win the match. Former veteran WWE referee Mike Chioda spoke about the rumors that circulated about Orton winning the Royal Rumble on the exclusive Monday's Mailbag Podcast.

Chioda explained that he thinks Randy deserves to be a World Champion once again because of the work he's put in this year while aligning himself with Matt Riddle.

“I heard some rumors they were going to push Randy Orton and put him over on the Rumble and somehow that changed, of course, it did change. At what point, I don’t know, but I’d like to see Randy get a push. He deserves it to get back to that WWE title. The guy’s phenomenal, a hell of a worker, and has done tons of his matches. I don’t know why, I’d like to see Randy get that extra push. He’s been with Riddle, trying to build up Riddle but I don’t know, they probably thought Riddle wasn’t ready yet.” H/T (WrestlingINC)

#WWE #RoyalRumble St. Louis' very own Randy Orton enters the rumble at the 29th spot. St. Louis' very own Randy Orton enters the rumble at the 29th spot.#WWE #RoyalRumble

Randy Orton is having great fun with Matt Riddle in RK-Bro

Randy Orton has been the most entertaining version of himself in quite a while ever since he joined forces with Riddle and formed RK-Bro. We've seen the legendary 14-time WWE Champion evolve in front of our eyes. Now that he has cemented his legacy he wants to enjoy his time in the company.

The pair have created magic in almost every segment they've had on RAW especially with their ongoing feud with Alpha Academy. Orton has done an excellent job bringing up Riddle in the ranks and the former UFC star has helped The Viper explore his mellow side.

RK-Bro has undoubtedly been one of the best highlights of RAW consistently for almost a year now and we can only hope we get to see even more of this team.

