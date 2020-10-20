Randy Orton recently put up a tweet while watching the WWE Network, and seems like he's enjoying some classic Randy Savage matches on the streaming service. Orton stated in his tweet that he wishes he could have worked with Savage in some form or the other. Check out the tweet below:

Titos and sleep deprivation..... watching netwerk. What a combo.

Man oh man, wish I couldve worked (in anyway) with savage — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) October 20, 2020

Randy Savage vs. Randy Orton would have been a dream match

By the time Randy Orton came up to the main roster, Savage's star had fizzled away. Savage was one of the biggest Superstars in all of pro wrestling, back in the 80s. He was one of the most popular Superstars in WWE at the time, second only to Hulk Hogan. Savage's big moment came when he won the WWE title at WrestleMania 4, by defeating Ted DiBiase in the main event.

Randy Orton, on the other hand, is bound to join Savage in the WWE Hall of Fame sometime in the future. He is a 13-time World Champion and is deemed by many as one of the greatest villains to ever step foot inside the squared circle. It's been 18 years since he debuted, and Orton is still going strong. A match between Randy Orton and Randy Savage would certainly have been WrestleMania main event worthy if these two legends were active in the same era.