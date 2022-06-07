"I never would’ve wrestled again" - WWE legends says he would've gone back to retirement after facing Randy Orton

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently spoke about his match with Randy Orton at Backlash 2004.

The Hardcore Legend retired in the early 2000s due to various injuries he suffered during his career. Foley still worked as an on-screen personality and feuded with Evolution. Orton, who was making waves in the industry, began a rivalry with Foley.

After Rock 'n' Sock Connection's loss at WrestleMania XX, Foley finally got a chance to avenge his defeat when he faced The Legend Killer in a hardcore match for the Intercontinental Championship. It marked the veteran's second match after retirement.

On the latest episode of Foley is Pod, the 57-year-old stated that he would have gone back to retirement after his match with Randy Orton.

“Yeah, it really is, it’s the perfect exit. If I could re-write my own history, I never would’ve wrestled again. I would’ve had to come back against Randy [Orton at WWE “Backlash” 2004] because you’re allowed one comeback match. I would’ve done the tag with The Rock, followed it up with the match against Randy and then never wrestled again... I would’ve done those two matches and that would’ve been it." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

It was an interesting revelation from Foley, but he continued his career as a semi-retired wrestler and faced Edge at WrestleMania XXII in one of the most brutal matches ever.

Riddle sent a message to Randy Orton during Miz TV

Riddle and Randy Orton were among the top tandems in the company before the former announced that their team's future was in jeopardy. The duo's formation was surprising, but they kept their differences aside and took down AJ Styles and Omos for the RAW Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam 2021.

RK-Bro became a highlight on Monday Night RAW as they were at the top of the food chain. They won the titles for the second time when they defeated The Alpha Academy earlier this year. However, they lost the championship to The Usos, who later injured Orton.

Last night on RAW, Riddle interrupted The Miz and Maryse on Miz TV. During the segment, he had a hilarious message for Randy Orton and challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship. The segment quickly ended when Ciampa attacked Riddle.

It will be interesting to see if The Tribal Chief accepts Riddle's challenge to a match for the former's title at Money in the Bank, or will he keep feuding with The Usos until The Legend Killer returns.

