Why Randy Orton got suspended from WWE in 2006

Randy Orton recently discussed his WWE suspension in 2006 and how difficult it was for him to get out of that phase. Orton also revealed how he came out of his "funk" over a decade ago.

Randy Orton was asked by Stone Cold Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions about his suspension by WWE in 2006, two days after WrestleMania 22. Austin asked Orton what happened that led to his suspension and wanted a "family-friendly version" of the events.

"I don't think there is one, Steve (family friendly version). Off the reservation, dark, dark, dark. That 60 days happened for reasons and then during that 60 days I did some other sh*t that kind of landed me in a spot where I needed some help. And I got the help and I came back and I still wasn't right. And then it was about probably a good year, in the middle of 2007 where I was working with Edge and then Cena where I kind of came out of that funk. And luckily, everything was alright."

Randy Orton said that he was not in the right frame of mind between 2005 and 2007, from around the time of his match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 21.

Randy Orton's WWE suspensions

Randy Orton has faced two suspensions during his time with WWE, the first aforementioned one taking place in 2006 and the second one taking place in 2012, when he violated WWE's wellness policy.

While speaking to WWE Magazine in 2006, Orton revealed the reason for his suspension.

"My problems came to a head when I decided to smoke a joint and someone smelled it and stooged me off. You know who you are, so if you’re reading this, thanks. But I also had a few outbursts of anger on the road. I get loud and verbally abusive. But I’ve nipped that part of me in the bud."

