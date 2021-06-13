"She was the only one who noticed me" - Raquel Gonzalez credits NXT Star for her rise to the top [Exclusive]

The NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez has lately been one of the premier attractions of the Black and Gold Brand. She has had a great year so far and only continues to rise even further.

But Gonzalez wasn't always in the spotlight. Gonzalez made her first NXT appearance in 2017 but was never given a spot higher up on the card during her first few years.

In 2020, things took a turn for the better for Raquel Gonzalez when she sided with Dakota Kai. Her career trajectory changed and it was all uphill from there. In a recent interview with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Raquel Gonzalez shared her thoughts on working with Dakota Kai:

"I had my debut in the Mae Young [Classic]. I had a couple matches on NXT T.V. versus Candice and Mia. It was the switch that Dakota really noticed. She was the only one who noticed me when it really came down to it, how hard I was working and the changes that I was making." Gonzalez continued, "She was smart enough to come and say 'hey let's work together and do something together' and Dakota comes with so much experience as well."

"It's something that has really shaped me into the woman that I am today and into the champion that I am today. Our bond is very strong, she believes in me every single night and I believe in her and I have her back." Raquel Gonzalez added, "That's something that really gives both of us the confidence that we know we're there for each other and we know that together, we can do anything and we're unstoppable."

Raquel Gonzalez is set to defend her NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Raquel Gonzalez defeated Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver to win the NXT Women's Championship after a grueling encounter. Gonzalez has since gone on to successfully defend the NXT Women's Championship against another powerhouse, Mercedes Martinez.

However, Raquel Gonzalez now faces a new challenge in the form of Ember Moon who plans to become a two-time NXT Women's Champion; a milestone that only one person has achieved so far in the history of NXT (Shayna Baszler).

Raquel Gonzalez also touched upon a number of other topics during her interview with Rick Ucchino. Check out the video embedded above to hear what she had to say about her upcoming match against Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Didn’t ask @RaquelWWE a question during today’s presser, because I asked her several already! Full interview for @SKWrestling_ is available now:



- Ready for @WWEEmberMoon

- Comparisons to Diesel

- Having a million questions for @RealKevinNash and more! https://t.co/oKMy1n8APZ — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) June 12, 2021

