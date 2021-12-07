"Lost my uncle" - Details on Raquel Gonzalez working a dark match on an emotional weekend

Raquel Gonzalez has been making quite the name for herself, recently becoming one of the most top revered stars in NXT. The tall and powerful star is now eyeing taking the next step on the ladder by moving over to the main roster.

Raquel sat down with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp to do an interview and discuss the dark match she had recently at a Smackdown taping in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The NXT superstar noted how difficult working through the week was for her where she unfortunately also lost her uncle.

"It kind of happened all at once because, unfortunately, that week, after I lost my title, I also lost my uncle. I actually flew home to Texas to be there for my family and I got the call as soon as I landed that they needed me at SmackDown and that was my first opportunity as well showing up to Raw or SmackDown to have that opportunity. People think I've done it before or have been in that position, I have not, it was a first for me. That entire weekend was full of a lot of emotion, but it was mostly happy because I got to see my family and be there for them, hug them, kiss them, and tell them I love them, but I also got to do what I love and that is wrestling in front of fans and doing my passion.

Raquel also discussed how she hadn't seen people she previously worked with in a long time such as Aliyah and Xia Li.

Raquel Gonzalez has gone strength to strength after her reign as NXT Champion and just came off a huge win in the recent WarGames match.

Raquel Gonzalez needed 10 stitches after her match at NXT WarGames

As per a report from Wrestletalk, it has been noted that Raquel Gonzalez suffered an injury that required 10 stitches after her match at NXT WarGames.

The match saw her teaming up with Cora Jade, Io Shirai, and Kay Lee Ray to face the team of Dakota Kai and Toxic Attraction. We saw Raquel and her team triumph in a brutally punishing match but not without showing a few scars for it.

The women's WarGames match was fierce and intense, with each participant pulling out all the stops to win. In the end, we saw Raquel Gonzalez and her team stand with their hands held high.

