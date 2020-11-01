In an interview with TVInsider, NXT Superstar and Dakota Kai's on-screen muscle, Raquel Gonzalez discussed how she has been inspired by some of the WWE greats, including The Undertaker, Kane and Eddie Guerrero.

Raquel Gonzalez, who came off a tough, but inspiring loss to Rhea Ripley at Halloween Havoc, talked about how she took inspiration and studied the physique, technique and styles of numerous WWE and wrestling legends.

"I studied Stan Hansen for so long because of his wild aggression and grittiness. That’s something I try to portray because I am a big, strong powerhouse. I’m also gritty. I also watched a lot of Madusa. I just loved the way she moved in the ring. Her athletic ability, her creativeness, her skillset. It was different stuff she did for women’s wrestling. I take a little from Eddie [Guerrero] with his style and attitude. Then I watch The Undertaker and Kane and their stature and how they carry themselves as the big men on the roster."

Raquel Gonzalez, a former college basketball player, has clearly put a lot of thought into how she wants to hold herself and how she wishes to perform in the squared circle.

She is clearly attempting to take a page out of the movesets of some of the more talented big men in the professional wrestling industry. Who better to emulate than two of the greatest in The Undertaker and Kane?

Raquel Gonzalez discussed a number of topics

In addition to discussing her inspirations, Raquel Gonzalez also talked about the comparisons between Diesel and Shawn Michales, and her pairing with Dakota Kai. She stated that it is an absolute honor to be compared to the two legends and that it has been a learning curve for both of them.

The interview also included some interesting discussions regarding the WWE Performance Center and the Mae Young Classic. Raquel Gonzalez credited a number of individuals who have helped her hone her skills throughout the years. They include Sara Amato, Scotty 2 Hotty, Robbie Brookside and Norman Smiley.

One thing was made clear from this interview, the fact that Raquel Gonzalez has put herself in a position where her hard work has been recognized by so many great pro-wrestling talents. She has nowhere to go but up from here.