"It's not gonna be over anytime soon"- Raquel Gonzalez makes a bold prediction ahead of NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Within the last year in NXT, Raquel Gonzalez has cemented her legacy as one of the most dominant women to ever have wrestled for the Black and Gold Brand. Her talent is undeniable as she continues to wow fans and critics moving forward in her career.

Gonzalez defeated Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver to become the NXT Women's Champion and she has been unstoppable ever since. The audience got to see her determination in her successful title defense against another powerhouse, Mercedes Martinez, a few weeks ago on NXT.

Gonzalez recently sat down with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda Wrestling and touched upon a variety of interesting topics. She also made a prediction pertaining to her run as the NXT Women's Champion while discussing her meteoric rise to the top of NXT:

"Now that I hold the NXT Women's Championship, it is crystal clear how amazing of a wrestler, talent and dominant woman that I am." Gonzalez added, "I'm gonna make sure that Ember Moon leaves Sunday knowing that, because I feel like she has a little bit of doubt in her but I have zero doubt. I have full confidence that this is my era. The Raquel Gonzalez era has just gotten started and it's not gonna be over anytime soon."

Raquel Gonzalez is set to defend the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Tonight, at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Raquel Gonzalez will defend the NXT Women's Championship against Ember Moon. Moon is looking to etch her name in history by becoming the third woman to become a two-time NXT Women's Champion, alongside Shayna Baszler and Charlotte Flair.

However, Raquel Gonzalez has other plans. In the same interview with Rick Ucchino, Gonzalez discussed her upcoming match against Ember Moon:

"I'm really looking forward to getting my hands on Ember. We have had a few encounters before but they were mostly for tag team titles, but now that it's one-on-one and this will probably be our second match up where we're doing a one-on-one. I'm just excited to get my hands on her and to show her that I am the dominant woman that I say I am." Raquel added, "She's never faced anyone like me and she can not compare me to anyone she has every stepped in the ring with."

Who do you think will walk out of NXT TakeOver: In Your House as the NXT Women's Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

