Raquel Gonzalez returns on NXT 2.0, reunites with former partner

NXT Superstar Raquel Gonzalez has made her return on the latest edition of WWE's developmental show.

Since the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Gonzalez has been off the television. She and partner Cora Jade were eliminated early on by Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo thanks to interference from the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction. Gigi Dolin attacked Gonzalez's leg, taking her out of the match almost entirely and putting her team at a disadvantage.

On the latest edition of NXT 2.0, all three members of Toxic Attraction took to the ring to brag about their domination of the women's division, talking trash about Mandy Rose's Stand & Deliver opponents and revealing that they attacked Wendy Choo.

This prompted an interruption from Dakota Kai, who stormed the ring to stop the sinister group in their tracks but found herself getting outnumbered very quickly.

This was when Kai's former partner Raquel Gonzalez emerged, jumping in to save the pink-haired superstar, as the two reunited with a hug in the middle of the ring.

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai were a successful tag team on NXT

Though both women have had a good singles run on the former black-and-gold brand, Gonzalez and Kai have a storied past.

The pair won the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, defeating Ember Moon and Shotzi in the finals.

They were also the inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, awarded the titles for their victory in the Women's Dusty Cup. However, they lost the gold to Moon and Shotzi.

However, the then-heel duo soon imploded after Gonzalez won the NXT Women's Championship. On the July 27 episode of NXT, Kai turned on her partner, turning Raquel Gonzalez face in the process.

What do you think of Raquel's return? Will she and Kai team up and win the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships again in the future? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Angana Roy