Raquel Gonzalez says NXT has the best women's division in the world

NXT star Raquel Gonzalez is one of the fastest rising Superstars on the black and yellow brand. An impressive performance last night at TakeOver: WarGames added in elevating her as one of the top women stars in the brand.

Raquel Gonzalez opens up about being a part of the NXT women's divison

NXT Superstar Raquel Gonzalez spoke to Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online ahead of TakeOver WarGames last night. Gonzalez spoke about being a part of the NXT Women's division and working with some of the best wrestlers in the world:

"I am very grateful to be part of the creme of the crop (the best in the world) of women’s wrestling around the world. Because we are. Every woman is always doing the best they can do, but especially Team Candice. Each of us is working. We have the same mentality and we are focused on what we want to do, in this war and to win and each one of us has problems with each person on Team Shotzi. Team Shotzi don’t even know who they have problems with, nor are they a team together. None of them are a team like Dakota and me. We have ourselves and they are more like alone. So being a part of this women's division is very important to me. I'm very grateful. Especially for being the only Latina in this division as well and for representing my family, my race and my culture. Something very important to me. I am very happy to be that person."

Raquel Gonzalez was a part of Team Candice in the women's WarGames match last night at TakeOver. Gonzalez put in a very impressive performance, getting the pin for her team over NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai. Gonalez was dominant after her entry into the match and pinned Shirai following which she slammed her through a ladder.

It looks like we could see Raquel Gonzalez as the next challenger for Io Shirai's NXT Women's Championship.

The match also unfortunately saw Candice LeRae pick up an injury to her arm. There is no official confirmation on the injury yet but Triple H mentioned that WWE were fearing that it could be a break.