Raquel Rodriguez accidentally costs fellow Judgment Day star a win on RAW; gets kicked out by referee

Raquel Rodriguez has been one of the most highly improved superstars in all of WWE in 2025, but on the September 15 episode of RAW, she made a huge mistake by accidentally costing her fellow Judgment Day member a match.Last week on RAW, Raquel Rodriguez picked up a huge win over former Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria. This week, it was Roxanne Perez's turn to get one over Valkyria. Things seemed to be going Perez's way for the most part, especially when Rodriguez decided to hold the legs of Valkyria, tripping her up. As the referee saw this, she kicked Rodriguez out of the ringside area.But while that was happening, Roxanne Perez was in a pinning position, and this happened while Rodriguez got onto the apron to argue with the referee. But it was too late when she turned around, as Valkyria had an extra second to kick out. The match ended with Lyra Valkyria defeating Roxanne Perez.It was three former NXT Women's Champions who were involved in this entire ordeal, and once the match finished, Raquel Rodriguez unsurprisingly returned and immediately began to attack Valkyria.This set up the return of Bayley, another former NXT Women's Champion. Not only did she make the save, but she returned with her old character - the hugger. She went over and hugged Joe Tessitore, Corey Graves, and then the ring announcer, Alicia Taylor.It was a wild match and segment overall, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Bayley and Valkyria (who seemed equally puzzled by everything that unfolded) take on the duo of Perez and Rodriguez.It's going to be interesting to see if Perez becomes mad at her fellow Judgment Day star for costing her the match. Either way, it was a solid bout, and there's a reason why Roxanne Perez is called &quot;The Prodigy.&quot;