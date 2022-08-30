Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah break silence after winning WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on RAW

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah have addressed winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

They defeated Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky in the tournament finals to capture the gold. The coveted titles were vacated several months ago after Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of the Red brand on May 16th. A tournament consisting of eight teams was announced to crown the new champions.

The six remaining tag teams that participated in the tourney include Alexa Bliss & Asuka, Nikki A.S.H & Doudrop, Tamina & Dana Brooke, Xia Li & Shotzi, Toxic Attraction, and Natalya & Sonya Deville.

Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez won the titles on RAW this week after the former pinned Dakota Kai to earn the win for the team. They commented on their victory during a backstage interview with WWE Digital.

"I mean, this means everything to us, both of us working so hard in NXT to get to RAW and SmackDown and then to main event RAW, and not only to main event RAW but to win the Women's Tag Team Titles, this is incredible," said Raquel.

Aliyah said she didn't think she'd become champion, and thanked Rodriguez for being by her side.

"And coming here tonight, I truly didn't believe that I deserved this match. But having you by my side, I 100% believe that I could've taken this so thank you so much," said Aliyah.

Raquel Rodriguez added that she believed in her tag team partner every second of the way.

Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez shocked the WWE Universe with their title win

Many fans were expecting Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky to win the titles on RAW, as they're a top team on the Red brand. When Aliyah pinned Kai to get the victory, it took a large number of the WWE Universe by surprise, as they weren't the favorites to win the match.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

abby @blisstatements You’re telling me Sasha and Naomi got disrespected on live television by saying they disappointed us just for ALIYAH AND RAQUEL TO WIN You’re telling me Sasha and Naomi got disrespected on live television by saying they disappointed us just for ALIYAH AND RAQUEL TO WIN

𝖎.☀️ @raallins IDC ALIYAH THE FIRST IRAQI WOMAN TO HOLD A TITLE IN WWE. YALL CAN CRY BUT IM UP IDC ALIYAH THE FIRST IRAQI WOMAN TO HOLD A TITLE IN WWE. YALL CAN CRY BUT IM UP

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28



It’ll be an easy win for Candice & Indi when they take the tag titles off Raquel & aliyah. On the bright side.It’ll be an easy win for Candice & Indi when they take the tag titles off Raquel & aliyah. #WWERaw On the bright side. It’ll be an easy win for Candice & Indi when they take the tag titles off Raquel & aliyah. #WWERaw

This was Aliyah's first title win in WWE and Raquel Rodriguez's first championship win on the main roster. It'll be interesting to see who their first challengers will be.

