Raquel Rodriguez appears to foreshadow the return of former women's champion after making surprise reference on WWE RAW

This week on WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez. Ahead of the match, it appeared that there was a massive hint regarding a potential return.

Raquel Rodriguez was interviewed backstage, where she talked about Rhea Ripley's dominance with the Women's World Championship and claimed that she wasn't "like most people."

This is a reference that was picked up by many members of the WWE Universe. They are now under the impression that Nia Jax could be set to make her return to help Rodriguez while Liv Morgan is sidelined.

Nia Jax returned to WWE at The Royal Rumble in January 2023, but that was just a one-off appearance. It's unclear if the former women's champion would be open to returning to the company on a week-to-week basis, but this reference could have been a hint.

Raquel and Jax could be a dominant team in the absence of Liv Morgan, and there could be a place for them in the women's division now with the lack of teams and challengers for the tag team championship.

Do you think Nia Jax is on her way back? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

