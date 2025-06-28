Raquel Rodriguez botches major moment at Night of Champions; saved by Rhea Ripley

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jun 28, 2025 18:20 GMT
Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley is a former Women's World Champion (source: WWE.com)

Raquel Rodriguez botched a major spot at WWE Night of Champions. However, she was saved by Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez were once the best of friends. However, as they climbed to the top of WWE, they drifted apart. These two women started feuding again after Raquel cost Ripley her Queen of the Ring match on the 9 June episode of RAW. Mami retaliated by costing Rodriguez her Queen of the Ring match on the 16 June episode of RAW.

Last week on RAW, Raquel Rodriguez called out Rhea Ripley. Mami was about to put Raquel through a table when Roxanne Perez came out to save the Judgment Day member. This allowed Rodriguez to put Ripley through a table. Following this encounter, Adam Pearce announced that both women would compete in a Street Fight at Night of Champions.

During the match, Rhea found herself entangled in the ropes due to Raquel. However, the ropes kept opening, but Mami was able to hold them together while pretending like she was stuck in the ropes, thereby saving the spot in the process.

Rhea Ripley eventually won the match, and it will be interesting to see what transpires between the two superstars after WWE Night of Champions 2025.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

