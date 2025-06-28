Raquel Rodriguez botches major moment at Night of Champions; saved by Rhea Ripley

Raquel Rodriguez botched a major spot at WWE Night of Champions. However, she was saved by Rhea Ripley.
Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez were once the best of friends. However, as they climbed to the top of WWE, they drifted apart. These two women started feuding again after Raquel cost Ripley her Queen of the Ring match on the 9 June episode of RAW. Mami retaliated by costing Rodriguez her Queen of the Ring match on the 16 June episode of RAW.
Last week on RAW, Raquel Rodriguez called out Rhea Ripley. Mami was about to put Raquel through a table when Roxanne Perez came out to save the Judgment Day member. This allowed Rodriguez to put Ripley through a table. Following this encounter, Adam Pearce announced that both women would compete in a Street Fight at Night of Champions.
During the match, Rhea found herself entangled in the ropes due to Raquel. However, the ropes kept opening, but Mami was able to hold them together while pretending like she was stuck in the ropes, thereby saving the spot in the process.
Rhea Ripley eventually won the match, and it will be interesting to see what transpires between the two superstars after WWE Night of Champions 2025.
