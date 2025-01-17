Raquel Rodriguez breaks character to share rare health update

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez recently broke character to provide a rare health update. The veteran is currently aligned with Liv Morgan and The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

In an interview on The Wrestling Classic podcast, Rodriguez discussed being diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. She noted that flare-ups usually occur while traveling and that getting enough sleep was very important in her recovery. Raquel Rodriguez noted that she had been open about the condition because everyone has something in their life that they have to deal with.

“I’ve been open about it because I want people to know that everyone goes through it. We all have these issues sometimes that we can’t control, and I’m going through it too. It’s not like I just healed miraculously and now I’m back in front of the camera. Yes, there’s stress and pressure that comes with that, which can make the inflammation worse, but I’m learning how to control it," said Rodriguez. [H/T: Ringside News]

Trending

You can check out the interview with Rodriguez in the video below:

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Raquel Rodriguez returned from a hiatus last year at WWE Bad Blood 2024 to attack Rhea Ripley during her match against Liv Morgan. Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan on WWE RAW's debut episode on Netflix earlier this month to become the new Women's World Champion.

Raquel Rodriguez takes a shot at major WWE star

Raquel Rodriguez recently called out Rhea Ripley for not checking up on her while she was dealing with her condition away from the company.

In an interview with The Takedown on SI, Rodriguez discussed her battle with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome and revealed that Ripley never checked to see how she was doing. The former champion added that the 28-year-old was too "busy with her friends" to see how she was doing.

"Rhea was supposed to be my friend too, but where was she? Where was she when all of this was going down? Where has she been? Even when I got my call up to the main roster in the beginning and she was already there, where was she? If not hanging on the dark side doing all these cool things with her friends making it look really fun and cool," Rodriguez said. [14:54 - 15:13]

Raquel Rodriguez is a three-time Women's Tag Team Champion but has never captured a singles title on the company's main roster. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the 34-year-old moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback