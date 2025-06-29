Raquel Rodriguez breaks silence following WWE Night of Champions loss to Rhea Ripley

Raquel Rodriguez has broken her silence after losing to Rhea Ripley at WWE Night of Champions. Rodriguez failed to beat Ripley in a Street Fight despite getting help from Roxanne Perez during the match.
After getting the advantage on WWE RAW by putting The Eradicator through a table, Big Mami Cool came up short on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It was an intense matchup that got the crowd fired up, setting up an interesting episode of The Red Brand this Monday.
The future of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships will be addressed by the RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. Rodriguez currently has no partner, with Liv Morgan out due to a shoulder injury. The former NXT Women's Champion has broken her silence since Night of Champions, sharing an image of herself with the Women's Tag Team Title on social media.
"💋," Rodriguez tweeted.
It will be interesting to see what Raquel Rodriguez does this Monday, especially regarding the verdict on the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The post appeared to be her kissing the title goodbye, though it could also mean other things.
Nevertheless, Rodriguez will likely feel beaten up after her match versus Rhea Ripley. She hasn't defeated Ripley in a one-on-one match on the main roster, with her last win over her rival being in a Last Woman Standing Match at New Year's Evil 2021.
Rhea Ripley suffers bruised ribs after her match against Raquel Rodriguez
Raquel Rodriguez might not have won the match, but she inflicted damage on Rhea Ripley. The former Judgment Day member shared on the WWE Night of Champions post-show that she suffered bruised ribs after receiving the kendo stick shots from Rodriguez.
"Honestly, I've felt better. The ribs are a bit bruised from the kendo and just like everything that went out there tonight, we left our bodies on the line and we went out there and we put on that match so I'm definitely gonna be sore tomorrow and I'm sore right now but it's all worth it because I got to kick Raquel's ass," Ripley said. [H/T: Wrestling, Inc.]
With Raquel behind her, it could be time for Ripley to set her eyes on the Women's World Title again ahead of Evolution 2.0.
