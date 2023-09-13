Raquel Rodriguez breaks silence after major return on WWE RAW; addresses both Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax

Raquel Rodriguez broke her silence after a major WWE return on RAW by addressing Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax.

Rodriguez has been embroiled in a feud with Rhea Ripley for several weeks. The two women battled over the Women's World Championship at WWE Payback, where The Nightmare retained her title thanks to Dominik Mysterio's interference.

Thus, a rematch was scheduled for this past week on RAW, with Mysterio banned from ringside. The match was going in Raquel's favor when Jax ambushed her, allowing Ripley to win. Following the match, The Irresistible Force attacked the Women's World Champion, sending a strong message to the entire locker room.

Raquel Rodriguez has now broken her silence on social media to address both Ripley and Jax.

"Well…I see this match just isn’t gonna have a fair ending one way or the other. @RheaRipley_WWE see you down the line. @LinaFanene you messed with the wrong Chingona…" she wrote.

Asuka defended Nia Jax from criticism following WWE return

Nia Jax has been notorious for being an unsafe worker. She has seriously injured some opponents in the ring throughout her WWE career. Thus, her return was criticized by the fans who believed WWE should've never brought her back.

However, Asuka came to Jax's defense amid the backlash she received.

"That question is rude and bullying. You're hurting her heart with this question. Are you really a person with a heart? If someone who has not been directly harmed by her denies her, I will fight the society for her. If I am criticized for it, I don't care," she wrote.

It remains to be seen what Nia's return means for the Women's World Championship picture.

