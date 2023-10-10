Raquel Rodriguez breaks silence as she sends out a one-word message following WWE RAW 

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez recently broke her silence and sent out a one-word message following RAW.

On the latest episode of the red brand, Rodriguez faced Nia Jax in a singles match. Although the latter was in control initially, she lost the match when Rhea Ripley got involved in the bout and threw Raquel out of the ring, thus making her the winner. Following her victory via disqualification, The Eradicator was attacked by Rodriguez.

Following Raquel's extraordinary showcase of strength during the match, her former tag team partner Liv Morgan has also appreciated her.

Rodriguez herself took to social media to react to her power and agility inside the squared circle as she wrote:

"UNMATCHED!"

Vince Russo criticized WWE's booking for Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently criticized the company's booking of Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley.

While speaking in an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo showcased his disappointment over the creative direction of Rodriguez and Ripley as both the women were not involved in an episode of RAW, despite being two of the topmost stars of the industry.

"It's such a huge problem. Every time somebody gets a boo-boo, they're off TV. It never used to be that way," Russo continued. "Unless it was a serious, serious, serious, hospital stay situation, they guys were on TV when they got hurt. You just wrote around the injury. This is such a mess, bro."

The veteran added that people are "dropping in like flies," as many stars came in for a very short period and disappeared afterward. Russo stated that the company should take charge of continuing a storyline properly.

"People are dropping like flies. I know if it's because they don't know how to work or what. But every week, somebody is dropping like flies, and then they just disappear. They just disappear off the show. Then we gotta bring them back, and we gotta restart them. And guess what, they get hurt again."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Raquel Rodriguez in the near future.

