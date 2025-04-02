Raquel Rodriguez confesses love for fellow WWE Superstar after recent speculation about their relationship

WWE's Judgment Day already has one couple, but it seems that Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio may be about to have some company. This comes after Raquel Rodriguez finally confessed her love for Carlito.

Rodriguez and Carlito have had several tense moments in WWE over the past few weeks, and as part of her recent interview with Chris Van Vilet, Rodriguez cleared the air and made it clear that she loves the Puerto Rican star.

"I can't believe we get to work with Carlito, like what an amazing person he is. I would never tell him that to his face but so so amazing, I love him. He's so funny, he's so creative, he's so talented, I just. I'm in awe, I used to watch him back in the day too and even when I was starting out wrestling in Texas, I went to a show in Galveston with my dad and he was there, he was a part of it. "

Raquel Rodriguez was a huge fan of Carlito and was happy when she was able to join Judgment Day alongside the former United States Champion.

Will Raquel Rodriguez and Carlito ever join forces in The Judgment Day?

Carlito and Raquel Rodriguez have teased that they are attracted to one another several times, but it has just been brushed off as normal interactions. It seems to be an ongoing joke within the group.

Carlito is a WWE legend and has already made a name for himself outside of his current group. It seems that he has also inspired several up-and-coming stars like Rodriguez and can help out the younger stars while working in WWE at present.

It's unclear if Raquel will ever align with Carlito as she is still close to Liv Morgan, but it's certainly an option in the future.

