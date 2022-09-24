Raquel Rodriguez defeats current champion on WWE SmackDown 

Raquel Rodriguez took on current one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai in a singles match on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The two stars have a history going back to their time on NXT. They were tag teams on the brand and became the first-ever NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

Damage CTRL members IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defeated Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. In this week's episode, Rodriguez had the chance to get her hands on a member of the group, as she blames them for putting Aliyah on the shelf.

During the match, Kai hit Raquel with a scorpion kick after she was distracted by Bayley on the outside. The former then went for a big boot while her opponent was in the corner. The Role Model interfered in the bout again by hitting Raquel while the referee was not paying attention.

Shotzi then came out for the save and began brawling with Damage CTRL. Raquel Rodriguez capitalized by pinning Dakota Kai to win the match.

