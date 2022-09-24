Create

Raquel Rodriguez defeats current champion on WWE SmackDown 

Raquel Rodriguez is a former NXT Women
Raquel Rodriguez is a former NXT Women's Champion
reaction-emoji
Israel Lutete
Israel Lutete
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 24, 2022 08:20 AM IST

Raquel Rodriguez took on current one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai in a singles match on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The two stars have a history going back to their time on NXT. They were tag teams on the brand and became the first-ever NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

Damage CTRL members IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defeated Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. In this week's episode, Rodriguez had the chance to get her hands on a member of the group, as she blames them for putting Aliyah on the shelf.

Numbers game for #DamageCTRL #SmackDown https://t.co/62HUtEX7oT

During the match, Kai hit Raquel with a scorpion kick after she was distracted by Bayley on the outside. The former then went for a big boot while her opponent was in the corner. The Role Model interfered in the bout again by hitting Raquel while the referee was not paying attention.

Safe to say @RaquelWWE & Shotzi and #DamageCTRL aren't too fond of each other.#SmackDown https://t.co/onI38B8t70

Shotzi then came out for the save and began brawling with Damage CTRL. Raquel Rodriguez capitalized by pinning Dakota Kai to win the match.

Were you surprised by Dakota Kai's loss on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments below!

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

Edited by Neda Ali
reaction-emoji

Comments

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...