"It’s nerve-racking"- Raquel Rodriguez opens up about her WWE main roster call-up

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez was formally introduced as a member of the SmackDown roster last week. The former NXT Champion discussed her call-up to the main roster during an interview.

Last week's episode of SmackDown saw several NXT stars, including Raquel, make their main roster debuts. The powerhouse made her debut in a backstage promo segment with Los Lotharios. Los Lotharios introduced themselves to Rodriguez by asking her for a kiss, only to get rejected by her.

WWE recently released an extended promo where Raquel is seen addressing what it means to move up to SmackDown. Here's what the former NXT star had to say:

"Being able to walk into SmackDown and know that this is my official call-up is just like, it’s nerve-racking because this is more pressure but it’s also exciting because this is what we work hard for and this is what we all look forward to is coming to Raw and SmackDown," said Raquel (H/T-postwrestling)

A look back at Raquel Rodriguez's career in WWE NXT

Known as Raquel Gonzalez during her time in NXT, the powerhouse had a thrilling career on WWE's developmental brand.

The SmackDown star rose to prominence in 2020 with her initial role being Dakota Kai's bodyguard. The duo won the NXT Tag Team Championships after winning the inaugural Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Their title reign, however, was a short one as they lost the titles 56 minutes later to Blackheart and Moon in their first defense.

Raquel then set her sights on the singles division as she defeated Io Shirai at NXT Takeover to win the prestigious NXT Women's Championship. She went on to hold the title for 202 days before dropping it to Mandy Rose.

Raquel Rodriguez returned to the tag team division in March as she teamed up with Dakota Kai once again to take on Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. Although the duo were successful in their pursuit, their title was short-lived as Mandy Rose assisted her stable members to reclaim the titles.

Edited by Prem Deshpande