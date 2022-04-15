Raquel Rodriguez reveals which WWE Superstar has been like a mentor to her

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez (f.k.a Raquel Gonzalez) has praised Dakota Kai for mentoring her during their time together in the company.

Rodriguez signed for WWE in 2016 but made her biggest impact in 2020 when she joined forces with Dakota Kai as her enforcer. During their time as a duo, both superstars found success as Raquel captured the NXT Women's Championship. Kai and Rodriguez also won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships on two separate occasions as a team.

Now part of WWE's main roster, Rodriguez stated in a recent WWE digital exclusive interview how Kai has been a mentor to her. She also expressed a desire to work with Dakota again in the future.

"I couldn’t have asked for a better mentor, better friend, a better tag team partner and I hope we get to work again together in the future but, then having that again at Stand & Deliver, not just us reuniting after being separated for almost a year but, reuniting and getting to work together again, it just flowed," Rodriguez said. H/T PostWrestling

Rodriguez is part of a stacked women's division in SmackDown. After an incredibly successful run in NXT and with Dakota Kai no longer by her side, Rodriguez will now look to carve out her own success on the main roster.

Raquel Rodriguez on her emotional departure from NXT

Last week, Raquel Rodriguez had her final match on NXT as the former women's champion and Dakota Kai failed to defend their tag team titles against Toxic Attraction.

Continuing her interview with WWE digital, Rodriguez revealed how she felt during her final match for WWE's third brand.

"It was a lot. It was very emotional. I think if you even go back to Tuesday’s match when Dakota and Wendy [Choo] came to check on me in the ring, I did get a little emotional and I kind of looked around and I looked at the P.C and I was like, ‘This has been my life for two years since I’ve had my TV debut, this is all I’ve known." H/T PostWrestling

Much like many other NXT superstars moving up to the main roster, Rodriguez found her departure from the brand very emotional. However, as a multi-time champion, Raquel Rodriguez should find no trouble making it on WWE's main roster given her athletic ability and skills on the mic.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande