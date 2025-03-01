Raquel Rodriguez gets emotional and breaks character ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Raquel Rodriguez had an interesting week on WWE television. Meanwhile, no one was prepared for the star's emotional breakdown ahead of Elimination Chamber 2025 in Toronto.

Last year, Raquel Roriguez had an extremely difficult time as a performer fighting Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), for which she went on a long hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion. After she dealt with the challenges of MCAS and progressed further with the treatments, she returned to the company on a full-time basis and aligned with Liv Morgan and The Judgment Day.

Ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, superstars from last year's event had a playback session on the company's YouTube channel. During this, Raquel Rodriguez got emotional and broke character as she held back her tears while talking about the MCAS, which caused her to miss wrestling for a brief period.

"I can't look at myself. I'm sorry. I'm sorry, it's just really hard. [Liv Morgan: "Hard to look back"] Yeah. I just remembered that moment too; I was just trying really hard to be in the Elimination Chamber and not think about it. I was just happy I got to be out there," Rodriguez said. [From 02:44 - 03:22]

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez made history on WWE RAW

Upon returning to the Stamford-based promotion, Raquel Rodriguez aligned with Liv Morgan and eventually entered The Judgment Day. The Big Mami Cool vowed to protect Liv Morgan and her championship reign from Rhea Ripley as Mami took them out one by one when she was in the villainous faction.

Over the past few months, the two have been dominating the women's division on Monday Night RAW and crossed paths with several notable names across both brands on the main roster. Moreover, they're the first accused when it comes to Jade Cargill's mystery attack.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez made history as the first team to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for the third time. They previously defeated Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus, as well as Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, to win the gold.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit WWE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

