Raquel Rodriguez gets a huge win over two former champions and a former WWE official on SmackDown

On the latest episode of SmackDown, former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Rodriguez emerged victorious next to former Divas Champion Natalya, former Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler, and former WWE official Sonya Deville.

At the upcoming WrestleMania 39, Rodriguez will team up with Liv Morgan to take on the team of Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green, Baszler & Ronda Rousey, and Nattie & Shotzi in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match.

Natalya and Shotzi booked their tickets to the Showcase bout on the March 24 episode of SmackDown by defeating Lacey Evans and Xia Li. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler returned to announce their participation after the match.

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green defeated Michin and Candice LeRae to become the fourth and final team in the WrestleMania Showcase match on the latest episode of RAW.

During their match on SmackDown, the former WWE official tried to pin Raquel and then Natalya, but both failed. Deville leaped off the middle rope, and Raquel Rodriguez caught her in mid-air and hit her trademark powerbomb.

In the match's closing moments, Shayna Baszler was booted away, and Rodriguez covered Deville for the win. It remains to be seen if Liv Morgan and Rodriguez will come away with the victory at WrestleMania 39 in the Women's Showcase Match.

What did you think of Raquel Rodriguez's win on SmackDown tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes