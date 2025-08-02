  • home icon
  • Raquel Rodriguez gets new WWE name at SummerSlam; slight Brock Lesnar reference

Raquel Rodriguez gets new WWE name at SummerSlam; slight Brock Lesnar reference

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Aug 02, 2025 23:21 GMT
Raquel Rodriguez and Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar is a former Universal Champion (source: WWE.com)

Raquel Rodriguez was given a new nickname at WWE SummerSlam. This name bears a reference to Brock Lesnar.

After a successful stint in the black and silver brand, Rodriguez was called up to the main roster, where she allied with Liv Morgan. She had to take some time off due to health issues. However, when she returned, she re-aligned herself with Liv Morgan and Judgment Day. Since then, she has been a regular feature on TV and has been involved in some big storylines. Rodriguez even captured the Women's Tag Team Championship with Liv.

With Liv now out of action due to a legitimate injury, Raquel has been teaming with Roxanne Perez for the past few weeks. Tonight, at SummerSlam, Judgment Day defended the Women's Tag Team Championship against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. This was going to be a tough title defense. During the match, Wade Barrett gave Raquel a new nickname when she called her the "Alpha Female of the WWE." This features a reference to Brock Lesnar, whom Pat McAfee used to call the "Alpha Male of our species."

It will be interesting to see if Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez will retain their titles.

Edited by Angana Roy
