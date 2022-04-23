"I am itching to get in the ring" - Raquel Rodriguez names the superstars she wants to face in WWE

Former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Rodriguez has named Sasha Banks as one of the SmackDown superstars that she'd like to face in WWE.

Formerly known as Raquel González, Big Mami Cool made her main roster debut on the blue brand several weeks ago following a successful run on NXT. She's a two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and a one-time women's champion.

During a recent interview with Comic Book, Raquel Rodriguez stated that she's prepared to take on anybody in WWE. She mentioned a few names that she'd like to square off with.

"Oh, I am itching to get in the ring with everyone. I'm not going to lie to you. I was hoping get in the ring the first week on because yes, let's do this. You know what I mean? It's kind of that anticipation that you just... It's killing you every week. I've always said this. I always wanted to work with Sasha Banks and with Natalya and with Charlotte Flair. But I would love to get back in the ring with Shayna Baszler because we had a few matches when she was at NXT on our Coconut Loops," said Rodriguez.

Raquel Rodriguez says she'd like to work with Aliyah again

Raquel Rodriguez is set to make her in-ring debut on SmackDown next week against an unnamed opponent.

There are still a few more names that she'd like to work with. She added that she wants to work with Aliyah once again and mentioned Naomi as one of the women she wants to face.

"I would love to work with Aliyah a little bit more, I never got to do too much with her while she was in NXT but that's someone that I've always kind of looked to for a positive influence as well, because she's such a positive beacon of light. But the possibilities are endless. And now that I've been getting to know Naomi a little bit more too, I would love to work with Naomi. Watching her and Rhea tear down the house last Friday. I was like yes, this is what it's about," said Rodriguez.

Raquel has a long wishlist of who she wants to face on the main roster. It remains to be seen how many of her dream matches will come to fruition.

Who do you think will be revealed as Raquel Rodriguez's opponent on SmackDown next week? Who else would you like to see her face in WWE? Sound off in the comments!

Edited by Debottam Saha