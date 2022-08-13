Raquel Rodriguez picks up a win in WWE Women's Tag Title Tournament alongside partner

This week's WWE SmackDown kicked off with the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. Raquel Rodriguez teamed up with Aliyah to take on the pair of Xia Li and Shotzi.

The match kicked off with Xia and Shotzi as they tried their best to overpower each other. Both teams were determined to qualify for the next round of the tournament.

Midway through the match, as the camera panned to the tag team titles, we saw the team of Natalya and Sonya Deville standing at ringside, scouting their potential challengers.

The duo is set to face Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark next week. With Nattie and Sonya popping up tonight, WWE might be teasing that this team will be defeating the NXT tag team.

Raquel soon entered the match. It looked like the former NXT Women's Champion was going to take Shotzi out, but an interference from Xia Li tarnished those plans.

The closing segments of the match came when Xia tagged herself in, and her team was set to take out Raquel Rodriguez. As they went for the double suplex, Aliyah came in for Raquel's rescue. The former NXT Women's Champion hit the Texana Bomb on Xia Li for the win.

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah have advanced to the next round. They will be facing the winners of the match between Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark and the team of Natalya & Sonya Deville.

Who do you think will face Raquel and Aliyah? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy