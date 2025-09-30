Raquel Rodriguez pins 4-time World Champion; Huge twist after the match on RAW

Raquel Rodriguez has been on a roll on Monday Night RAW and got a measure of revenge for Roxanne Perez following a recent loss. In the post-match angle, another big twist occurred.This week, Raquel Rodriguez was booked to face 4-time World Champion Bayley. The Role Model, who has done it all and won it all until the introduction of the Intercontinental and US Women's titles, has been facing a bit of an identity crisis, and Lyra Valkyria has faced the biggest brunt of this. That's perhaps why she told Bayley that she was on her own this week, as she didn't want to help her only to get shoved down.So, as Bayley was on her own, the numbers game caught up to her quickly enough. It was a highly competitive match, but as Bayley had the advantage, Roxanne Perez swooped in when the referee wasn't looking and raked Bayley's eyes. This directly led to Raquel Rodriguez's win, but things didn't end there.The post-match attack began with Rodriguez and Perez, and Lyra Valkyria emerged, clearly conflicted about what to do. However, because she knew it was the right thing to do.Even with Lyra getting in there, the numbers game proved to be too much, and she was quickly outnumbered. But in a surprising move, Bayley stood up and helped Lyra, who seemed unclear as to what she was going to do next. However, she called Lyra an &quot;idiot&quot; in a good way and affirmed that at least for this week, they were on the same side.So that was the big twist - Bayley was ok again, for the time being. However, Lyra seemed to understand that she was probably just ok for this week and that doesn't necessarily mean she will be ok again next week.