"I have to prepare for everything"  – Raquel Rodriguez opens up on being in her first WWE Money in the Bank match

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez is excited to be in the Money in the Bank ladder match and is ready for anything that might come her way.

The former NXT Women's Champion defeated Shayna Baszler on SmackDown this week to earn a coveted spot in the ladder match. Rodriguez planted her opponent with a Tejana Bomb to pick up the win. Lacey Evans was at ringside watching the bout and was full of admiration for her former NXT colleague.

Rodriguez spoke with WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton this week on Talking Smack. The second-generation superstar said she was wary of the RAW and SmackDown superstars that would be part of the matchup. She detailed that she was studying tapes to stay ahead and be able to anticipate anything thrown at her:

"I have to plan on anything. I have to prepare for everything because we have women from SmackDown and women from RAW. So, I am just studying film, I'm making sure that I'm staying on my toes trying to do everything that I can and just preparing for whatever anyone could throw at us at any time, who knows?" (from 1:59 to 2:13)

You can watch the full interview here:

Raquel Rodriguez is the fourth woman to qualify in the WWE Money in the Bank match

With the win over Baszler, the 31-year-old became the fourth woman to qualify for the 2022 Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Last week on SmackDown, Lacey Evans was the first to make it to the matchup when she defeated Xia Li in a qualifying match. This past Monday, Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan also joined the fray. Two more qualifying matches have been advertised for next week, with Becky Lynch going against Asuka on RAW and Aliyah facing Shotzi on SmackDown.

With just three more spots left, the battle to gain a place in the Money in the Bank match has heated up. It'll be interesting to see who else makes it to the premium live event.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Do WWE writers watch AEW? We asked a former SmackDown head writer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far