Raquel Rodriguez puts Rhea Ripley through a table on RAW; forms alliance with Liv Morgan's rival

Raquel Rodriguez put Rhea Ripley through a table on RAW tonight. She then formed an alliance with one of Liv Morgan's rivals.

Roxanne Perez has been impressive since making it to the main roster. She was the runner-up in the Women's Royal Rumble match this year and even competed at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Hence, Finn Balor introduced her to The Judgment Day, which didn't sit well with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The former NXT Women's Champion even tried to help Liv during one of her matches against Kairi Sane, but it only cost her the bout.

Meanwhile, Raquel Rodriguez began her feud with Rhea Ripley when she cost her the Queen of the Ring Tournament first-round match on the June 9 episode of RAW. In retaliation, Ripley cost Raquel her Queen of the Ring match. As a result, tonight on the red brand, Raquel went out to the ring alone since Liv Morgan is currently absent.

She called out Ripley, who wasted no time in coming out and brawling with Rodriguez. Raquel gained early control of the brawl and even brought a table into the ring. However, the former Women's World Champion regained the upper hand and was about to hit her with the Riptide when Roxanne Perez, Morgan's rival, came out and stopped her. This distraction allowed Raquel to hit the Tejana bomb on Ripley through the table. Following this, Perez helped Raquel up and hugged her, signaling a new alliance.

It will be interesting to see how Liv Morgan feels about Raquel's new alliance.

