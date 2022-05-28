WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez's signature move undergoes name change as former reportedly deemed vulgar

SmackDown Superstar Raquel Rodriguez displayed an impressive performance since her debut on the main roster a couple of weeks ago. Her signature move, formerly known as 'The Chingona Bomb,' has now been altered to 'The Texana.'

The former NXT Women's Champion had her first title match on the May 19 edition of SmackDown. During the match, the commentators were censored when citing the name of her signature move as it was deemed to mean Spanish slang.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Rodriguez teamed up with Rousey in a tag team match against Natalya and Shayna Baszler. Before the commencement of the match, all four women broke into a brawl.

Rodriguez and Natalya kicked off the match, with the latter attempting the Sharpshooter on the former. Rousey was tagged in and hit Natalya with some judo throws. Rousey dodged the Sharpshooter by tagging Rodriguez into the match.

The 31-year-old superstar accidentally pushed Baszler into Rousey. Meanwhile, Natalya pulled The Baddest Woman of the Planet out of the ring. Rodriguez pinned Baszler after hitting her with her signature one-armed powerbomb now termed 'The Texana.'

Raquel Rodriguez and Ronda Rousey showcased an impressive performance as a tag team. Following their title match a couple of weeks ago, the duo shook hands, citing their respect for one another.

Edited by Abhinav Singh