Raquel Rodriguez sends a four-word message to Nia Jax following RAW 

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez has sent a sarcastic message to Nia Jax following this week's episode of RAW.

On Monday, Rodriguez faced Nia Jax in a singles match. The Irresistible Force dominated the majority of the action before Rhea Ripley interfered. They engaged in a hard-hitting brawl, ending the bout in a no contest.

Nia Jax was displeased by the outcome and posted an Instagram story warning Big Mami Cool.

"YOUR'E GONNA PAY FOR THIS [emoji]," wrote Jax in her Instagram story.

Responding to Jax's intimidating message, Rodriguez mentioned sarcastically how she left her mark on the former Women's Champion.

"JUST LEAVING MY MARK [emoji]."

Check out a screengrab of Raquel Rodriguez's Instagram story below:

Rodriguez's IG story targeting Jax

Raquel Rodriguez opened up about facing Jade Cargill

Raquel Rodriguez commented on Jade Cargill's WWE signing and the possibility of a match between the two.

In an interview on WWE's The Bump, Rodriguez mentioned that it was great to have Cargill on board since she could bolster the women's roster. Big Mami Cool said she would 'squash' the former AEW star if they locked horns.

"I think it is great. Like we were talking about, our women's division is growing. We are main-eventing different shows on all the platforms, all the way across. So, to get another talent from an outside company to come in, and she's got such a massive following. And she's just adding to the list of big girls that someone has got to squash, probably me. I think it is great. It is great to have this kind of competition in the women's division and have this star power."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Rodriguez. Will she face Jax in a rematch soon? Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on Jax's feud with Big Mami Cool? Sound off in the comments section below.