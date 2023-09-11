Raquel Rodriguez sends message to Dominik Mysterio ahead of her title match on WWE RAW

Raquel Rodriguez took a shot at Dominik Mysterio ahead of her match against Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship on WWE RAW. Mysterio, who helped Ripley retain the title at Payback, is banned from ringside in Monday's highly-anticipated rematch.

Rodriguez was close to ending Ripley's reign as Women's World Champion at Payback a couple of weeks ago. Dirty Dom made his presence known near the conclusion of the match, distracting Rodriguez to allow Mami to hit the Riptide for the win.

A couple of days following Payback, it was announced that Rodriguez was granted a rematch against Ripley on the September 11 episode of RAW. And to make it a fair match, WWE authority figure Adam Pearce banned Dominik from ringside.

With the rematch less than 24 hours away, Rodriguez posted a message for Dominik on Instagram:

"A little piece of me is gonna miss Dom Dom too…. A very little, tiny, microscopic piece," Rodriguez wrote.

Dominik Mysterio surely won't like Raquel Rodriguez's comments about him. Rhea Ripley would also be unhappy with the remarks because of her love for her Dom Dom.

Will Raquel Rodriguez dethrone Rhea Ripley on Monday?

Rhea Ripley has been champion since defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. However, Ripley has barely defended her title due to her involvement in The Judgment Day's dominance of WWE.

Raquel Rodriguez showed her strength and power at Payback, almost beating Ripley until Dominik Mysterio showed up. But with the pesky NXT North American Champion banned from ringside on Monday, Rodriguez has a fair shot at Ripley's Women's World Championship.

Regardless of Mysterio's ban, Ripley is still a force to be reckoned with. Ripley's mean streak put Liv Morgan on the shelf while making life for Rodriguez hell.

Who do you think will come out of WWE RAW as the Women's World Champion? Share your answers in the comments section below.