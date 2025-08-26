Raquel Rodriguez sends three-word message after carrying an unconscious Dominik Mysterio on her back at WWE event

The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez has broken her silence after carrying Dominik Mysterio on her back at a recent WWE live event. Raquel carried him backstage following a major loss.

Several major stars were in action at one of WWE's recent house shows in Newcastle, including Dominik. Penta, CM Punk, and LA Knight took on Mysterio, Finn Bálor, and JD McDonagh in a Six-Man Tag Team match at the show.

In the end, The Judgment Day suffered a big defeat at the hands of the babyfaces. Dominik Mysterio wasn't in any condition to walk to the back on his own two feet and Raquel stepped up to aid him. She carried him on her back and headed backstage to a loud pop. She later responded to the hilarious clip on X, as can be seen below:

"Don’t be jealous 😎💪🏼"

Raquel @RaquelWWE Don’t be jealous 😎💪🏼

Liv Morgan on her relationship with Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez

Liv Morgan has been out of action with an injury since June. Her fans are anxiously waiting for her to come back to WWE TV and reunite with Dominik and the rest of The Judgment Day. In an interview with Ringside Collectibles last year, Morgan opened up about her relationship with Dirty Dom and Raquel:

“Raquel is my sister, my best friend, my protector, my tag team partner. Dominik is the love of my life. They have a very wholesome brother-sister relationship that I actually love to watch them because they’re so cute together in a very wholesome brother-sister way. Not in any weird love triangle way. Dominik is mine. Raquel is mine. Different versions of mine, but both mine nonetheless.” [H/T Fightful]

Morgan was insanely over with the WWE Universe before her injury put her out of action all of a sudden. She's bound to receive a massive pop when she eventually returns to WWE TV.

