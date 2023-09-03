Raquel Rodriguez shares emotional response to 29-year-old Superstar's wish for her at WWE Payback

Raquel Rodriguez challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WWE Payback last night. After a hellacious match that could have gone either way, The Nightmare proved to be the better woman at the PLE. After her unfortunate loss, the former Women's Tag Team Champion took to Twitter to address her partner's message to her before the show.

A few weeks ago, Rhea Ripley confronted Rodriguez and Liv Morgan before their Tag Team Championship match on WWE RAW. During the altercation, the Women's World Champion injured Rodriguez's knee, resulting in her defending the Tag Titles being less than a hundred percent fit that night.

Since then, Raquel Rodriguez has been nursing her knee injury to get back at Rhea Ripley. A couple of weeks ago, Rodriguez confronted Ripley, showing her that she was completely healed and that she would get her revenge at WWE Payback.

At the PLE, Ripley beat Rodriguez after she got some help from Dominik Mysterio. Hours before the Women's World Title match, Liv Morgan took to Twitter to wish her tag team partner the best with some words of encouragement. Now, Rodriguez shared an emotional response to Morgan.

Expand Tweet

What did Raquel Rodriguez have to say after WWE Payback?

At WWE Payback, it looked like Rodriguez could have gotten the better of Ripley if it wasn't for Dominik Mysterio. The North American Champion ran down the ramp to help his Mami even though he was driven through a table by Kevin Owens when he interfered in the Tag Team Title Match.

Dominik Mysterio did just enough to cost Rodriguez the match last night and help Ripley walk out as the Women's World Champion. After losing the match, Raquel Rodriguez aired her disappointment in a backstage interview, saying that she had unfinished business with The Judgment Day members.

"All I have to say is that it's not over. And this is for LIV, this is for me. It's not over. Tonight was just a little taste. Dom will get his, even if I have to give it to him. And Rhea, she's gonna get hers too."

Check out the entire backstage interview below:

Expand Tweet

What do you think Raquel Rodriguez has in store for Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here