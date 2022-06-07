"I wanted to keep Gonzalez" - Raquel Rodriguez shares her real feelings on recent name change

WWE SmackDown star Raquel Rodriguez recently revealed that she misses using the 'Gonzalez' name.

Former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez was brought to the WWE main roster following WrestleMania 38 and had a name change to Raquel Rodriguez in the process.

Raquel Rodriguez was the latest guest on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where she discussed a wide variety of subjects. When asked about her name change, the former NXT Women's Champion said that she wanted to keep the name because it represented her.

However, she was happy that the name change was still Hispanic.

"I wanted to keep Gonzalez because it represented me. It represents my legacy because it's my real last name," Raquel Rodriguez said. "It's the name that my dad used while he was wrestling throughout his career, but I wasn't upset about it. I'm glad that they still gave me something hispanic, Rodriguez, I'm grateful that I got something that is R and R." [H/T Fightful]

Raquel Rodriguez had a breakout moment against Ronda Rousey on WWE SmackDown

On the May 13 episode of WWE SmackDown, Ronda Rousey issued an open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship that was answered by Rodriguez.

While she didn't win, she took Rousey to her limits as both women went back and forth in a hard-hitting bout. The end of the captivating match saw Rousey shake Raquel's hand in a gesture of appreciation for her undeniable talent.

For the most part, Rodriguez has been treated very well since being called up to the main roster. Being able to have an enthralling match against Ronda Rousey should be all the proof her fans need that WWE has her back right now.

It remains to be seen when the former NXT Women's Champion will wear gold around her waist once again.

