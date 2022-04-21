“I’m looking forward to getting in with so many people, honestly,” - Raquel Rodriguez on her SmackDown call up

Former NXT Champion Raquel Rodriguez has revealed the list of superstars she wants to face on the main roster.

Rodriguez signed with WWE in 2016 and made her debut on NXT as an enforcer for Dakota Kai. The two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion shocked the WWE Universe when she first appeared on the main roster during the April 8, 2022 edition of SmackDown.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, the star opened up about her main roster debut and revealed some of her dream opponents:

“I’m looking forward to getting in with so many people, honestly,” Rodriguez said. “I haven’t gotten to work with even some of the people that were in NXT with me, like Bianca Belair. I would be very excited to step into the ring with her one day. Charlotte Flair, of course, I’ve always talked about Sasha Banks as well. (h/t WrestlingInc)

Raquel also praised Natalya and mentioned how she wants to face The Queen of Harts in the future.

“Natalya, of course, for not only being a veteran in the ring but for being just the top at her game every time she steps into the ring, she produces. And she’s one of the women that, that’s the kind of person you want to earn respect from, and the only way to earn respect from Natalya, is to step into the ring with her. And so, that’s something I am hopefully looking forward to in the near future, is really getting into the ring first with Natalya.” (h/t WrestlingInc)

Raquel Rodriguez has been a dominant force in NXT and NXT 2.0. She won the inaugural Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic alongside Dakota Kai and the WWE NXT Women's Championship in 2021

Raquel Rodriguez talks about the difference in WWE's locker rooms

In a short span of time, Raquel Rodriguez has felt the difference between the NXT and main roster locker rooms. On the same podcast, she highlighted the contrast between the two brands:

“There is definitely a different atmosphere into it, there’s a lot more pressure on SmackDown,” Raquel said. “I think NXT is very much, you know, welcoming and laid back because we have so many new faces so often, that everyone’s just very much ready to get at it. (h/t WrestlingInc)

Rodriguez spoke about SmackDown's roster and the opportunities available on the Blue brand.

“And SmackDown, there’s a lot more veterans, there’s a lot more women with experience, so there’s a lot more opportunities to prove yourself and to also mess up, so it’s just a lot more pressure overall.” (h/t WrestlingInc)

After reuniting with Kai, the duo defeated Toxic Attraction to win the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship. Rodriguez lost the title a few days after her win. The 31-year-old star is yet to make her in-ring debut on SmackDown.

Do you think Raquel Rodriguez and Dakota Kai will reunite on the main roster? What do you think is next for Rodriguez? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

