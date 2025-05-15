Raquel Rodriguez speaks out amidst rumors of Liv Morgan and her being stripped of WWE women's championships

Raquel Rodriguez has made a bold claim amidst rumors that she and Liv Morgan may be stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The stars won the titles the night after WrestleMania 41.

Heading into WrestleMania, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez held the Women's Tag Team Championships. However, they lost their titles due to the surprise arrival of Becky Lynch, who filled in for the injured Bayley. The night after 'Mania on RAW, they then won back their titles, resulting in Lynch turning heel on Lyra Valkyria and attacking her.

Soon after that, Liv Morgan revealed that she was going to be heading away from the company for a while to film her new movie, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. The star is reportedly set to be away for a month. During this time, since they are the champions, the belts are not being defended. As a result, there has been a lot of talk about the titles being stripped of the stars.

Now, Raquel Rodriguez has made a post that seems to indicate that they will be holding on to the championships. She posted a video of the two of them walking to the ring with their titles and said that they were the greatest Women's Tag Team Champions of all time.

"Here we are baby 😎😘 The Greatest Women’s Tag Team Champions of ALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL TIMe!"

Whether this means that Morgan is returning soon or not remains to be seen.

