Rare personal photo of WWE champion Gunther with his son shared by his wife 

Gunther took some time away from WWE at the end of 2023 in order to welcome his first child with his wife and former star Jinny.

Jinny retired from wrestling back in January 2023 due to health reasons and has since settled down and started a family with Gunther. The Intercontinental Champion has continued to dominate WWE since making his return this year and rarely steps out of his on-screen character.

To celebrate British Mother's Day, Jinny recently shared an Instagram update of Gunther with his newborn son, a rare personal photo of the imposing Ring General outside of the ring.

Gunther and Jinny married back in 2023 following her retirement and were able to keep her pregnancy a secret from the public before announcing the arrival of their son back in December.

It's strange seeing someone who has the presence of Gunther in the ring being able to be a caring parent as well. This shows a new side to Gunther, who will be on the edge of his seat, waiting to find out who will battle him at WrestleMania following tomorrow night's Gauntlet match.

Gunther could be handed a multi-man match at WWE WrestleMania XL next month

Tomorrow night's Gauntlet match on WWE RAW will determine who will face Gunther at WrestleMania, but it could end up being a multi-man match if there isn't a winner in the end.

There are a number of men in the match who deserve to be opposite Gunther in the ring at WrestleMania, so a controversial ending in a multi-man match could be the answer.

At present, it seems that Chad Gable could be the most obvious winner of the match since he already has a built-in storyline, given the recent match and the disrespect that The Ring General showed to his daughter.

There are a number of other men who stand in his way, including Sami Zayn and Bronson Reed, who are both pushing to be part of the match.

Do you think Gunther's WrestleMania opponent will be decided this week on RAW? Share your thoughts and predictions below.

