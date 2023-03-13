Raven discloses what he was looking for in his WCW faction

IMPACT Hall of Famer Raven recently disclosed what he was looking for in his WCW faction, The Flock.

During his WCW tenure, Raven started his own faction called The Flock. The group featured names like Billy Kidman, Perry Saturn, Sick Boy, and Raven himself. The 58-year-old used the group as his posse and even wrestled matchups under "Raven's rules.

He recently did an interview with Fightful where he disclosed what he wanted in his WCW faction. He said that he wanted new guys in his group that nobody had ever seen before and not reruns or retreads.

"I wanted all new guys. I wanted all the guys that nobody’d ever seen before because I didn’t want a bunch of re-runs. I didn’t want retreads. I didn’t get what I wanted. I did get one—Sick Boy, and he really stood out ‘cause he was talented. Lodi, too.Yeah. Reese I wasn’t so jazzed about because he’d just done the Yeti thing. I liked him because he was a giant. I wasn’t asking for Hammer, but DDP asked me to take him. But I wanted guys like Sick Boy, Lodi."

He continued:

"Saturn I wanted because Saturn was my boy. He did work out for the most part. Riggs I loved hanging out with. He was my boy. Riggs can work. But I didn’t want guys like him because, like I said, I didn’t want reruns or retreads. But at least we got to do a way where we initiated him into the Flock and he wasn’t just all of a sudden one day he’s a new guy, you know what I mean?" [H/T Fightful]

Raven reveals why he likes working with stables in wrestling

Prior to starting The Flock, Raven had another stable in ECW called Raven's Nest. During the same interview with Fightful, the 58-year-old finally revealed that he likes working in stables because it gives room for more creativity and allows him to work smarter.

"I like having a stable. I had the Raven’s Nest in ECW before then. I like having a stable for a couple of reasons. One, gives more room for creativity with finishes and stuff because I have more people to operate with. I like it because then I can work smarter, not harder, and take less bumps, and make people come to finally get me to make it mean something when they finally get a hold of me. They have to go through a gauntlet of freaks and geeks." [H/T Fightful]

He continued, saying that he likes directing traffic and loves setting up the run-ins and playing the mastermind behind.

The former WCW star's stables are what helped him get over on numerous occasions and kept his character feeling fresh.

What do you make of Raven's comments? Sound off in the comments section.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes