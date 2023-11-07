RAW: Becky Lynch takes a brutal dig at Samoan family star for getting fired from WWE 

Becky Lynch is a master on the mic and quick-witted with her comebacks. Ahead of the Battle Royal to determine the number one contender to Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship, Lynch took a brutal dig at an old foe.

That star in question is none other than Nia Jax, who is related to the Samoan wrestling dynasty from the side of Peter Maivia. As you may know, she infamously punched Becky Lynch for real on the RAW before Survivor Series 2018 - where Becky was going to face Ronda Rousey in a dream match.

The punch concussed The Man and forced her out but started an incredible chain reaction that led to her winning the Royal Rumble and main event of WrestleMania 35.

Ahead of the Battle Royal, the two stars had a face-to-face interaction, and after Nia Jax took the first shot, Becky Lynch reminded her that post-punch in 2018, she went on to headline WrestleMania while Nia Jax eventually got fired.

It was classic Becky, as she is one of the most well-rounded female stars on the mic and arguably one of the best on the entire RAW roster.

However, she couldn't get the chance to go and challenge Rhea Ripley as Xia Li attacked her pre-match during the entrance to set up a feud.

