"You gotta keep people guessing" - WWE commentator on how the show has changed under Triple H

The evolution of both RAW and SmackDown are clearly evident with Triple H in charge of creative in WWE.

One of the most notable changes in the company's weekly programming has been the demeanor of the commentary teams. Many within the WWE Universe are praising Michael Cole for doing the best work of his career with Vince McMahon no longer in his ear. That can also be said for what's going on at RAW.

On the latest episode of WWE After the Bell, RAW commentator Corey Graves spoke on the differences he's felt when calling Monday Night RAW since Triple H took over:

“I love the cliffhangers, the elements of surprise, you gotta keep people guessing," Corey Graves said. "Not everything needs to be a surprise, because not everything is going to captivate you in that way. But right now, in the past few weeks, I am having more fun calling RAW because I loved being surprised.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

Corey Graves appreciates that Triple H just lets him react and be a fan at the commentary table

Graves' change in commentary style in recent weeks has also been evident. The former NXT Superstar said he appreciates getting to be a fan now at the commentator's table instead of a "snarky bad guy announcer."

“I prefer not to have any clue as to what’s happening on the show," Corey Graves said. "I get to react, I get to be a fan, I get play the role of a super knowledgeable wrestling fan, rather than snarky bad guy announcer.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

What do you make of Corey Graves' comments? Do you think the commentary has been better on RAW and SmackDown since Triple H took over creative? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

