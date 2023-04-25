RAW star addresses possible tag team separation in the WWE Draft

The 2023 WWE Draft will take place on the April 28 episode of SmackDown and the May 1 episode of RAW. Following this week's RAW, Chad Gable addressed the possibility that his two-and-a-half-year tag team partnership with Otis could come to an end.

Gable and Otis, known as Alpha Academy, have been tag team partners since December 2020. In recent months, Maximum Male Models' Maxxine Dupri has repeatedly tried to recruit Otis to her modeling agency.

In an interview with Byron Saxton on RAW Talk, Gable quickly shut down the idea of him and Otis splitting up in the WWE Draft. He also made it clear that his rivalry with Mustafa Ali is far from over:

"You're gonna tell me about the draft?" Gable said. "I'm the one that was telling [Rick] Boogs and the whole freaking WWE Universe the rules of the draft earlier. I know the rules of the draft, right? If that clown Ali ends up on RAW or SmackDown, I wanna go wherever he went to prevent it from turning into some big circus, the way he talks, all right? And I'm gonna teach Otis the rest of the lessons that he needs to learn." [1:27 – 1:47]

Ali defeated Gable in a two-minute bout on this week's RAW in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. Dupri and Otis watched the action from ringside but did not get involved in the finish of the match.

Maxxine Dupri responded to Chad Gable's WWE Draft comments

Maximum Male Models already consists of ma.çé and mån.sôör, but Maxxine Dupri is determined to get Otis on board as another member. She even refers to the former Money in the Bank winner as Otìsè.

Dupri interrupted Chad Gable and claimed he could not teach Otis anything else about wrestling:

"Don't be ridiculous. Clearly, you've taught him everything that you can, and what you did out there was an embarrassment. Otìsè needs to be with Maxxine. I need to finish teaching him everything he needs to know to be the star, and to accomplish everything I have planned for him." [1:47 – 2:04]

The 2023 WWE Draft will see every superstar drafted to either RAW or SmackDown. Tag teams can also be separated as part of the roster changes, meaning Alpha Academy might no longer be together in a week's time.

