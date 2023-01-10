RAW Star claims he will headline WrestleMania against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title

With WrestleMania 39 approaching, Roman Reigns has a litany of potential challengers. One star who is determined to headline the show of shows is Austin Theory.

The 25-year-old has had a mixed past 12 months, from working with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 to losing his Money In The Bank briefcase after failing to cash in against Seth Rollins. However, he is currently on the upward path as the United States Champion.

Speaking to Cathy Kelley on RAW Talk, Theory predicted that he would win the upcoming Royal Rumble match, to go on then and win championship gold on the grandest stage of them all.

"You know what, this all makes sense. I’m gunna go to the Royal Rumble, I’m gunna win the Royal Rumble. Then I’m gunna headline WrestleMania." [2:12 - 2:20]

If Roman Reigns is to meet Austin at WrestleMania 39 in April, he must first get past his next challenger, Kevin Owens, who is set to meet at the Royal Rumble on January 28th.

Former WWE Manager thinks injured star could beat Roman Reigns

Having reigned as champion for over 850 days, it seems that The Tribal Chief has beaten everyone that there is to beat.

However, while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell (a.k.a. Zeb Colter) explained why Cody Rhodes could be a potential challenger to Roman Reigns, as well as being the one to maybe dethrone him.

"These are touching vignettes they're doing on him. He's got Dusty in there, he got hurt. So he's not just winning, he's winning for everybody else. He is what you call a white meat babyface and they could really get some heat on him. I think Cody's worked his b*tt off. I had fear first when I heard he was coming, that was with the old regime. He would hit it hot for a month and all of a sudden it would just tell off. Getting hurt probably did him a favor." [19:45 - 20:26] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Since making his return to WWE last year, it seems as though Cody Rhodes has been destined to face off against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Championship eventually.

