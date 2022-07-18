Former champion wants to form a group with Bobby Lashley

Former RAW Tag Team Champion Montez Ford recently commented on Bobby Lashley possibly joining The Street Profits to form The Hurt Profits.

The All Mighty joined forces with Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford to take on Alpha Academy and Theory in a six-man tag team match on the July 4 episode of Monday Night RAW. During the bout, the current United States Champion hit Chad Gable with a spear to score a pinfall victory for his team.

During The Street Profits' recent appearance on WWE Die Woche, Ford stated that they would be open to doing some more stuff with Bobby Lashley in the future and joked that they could form 'The Hurt Profits.'

"Me and Dawks share this long time, like years of bonding. We share so many of these similarities so it’s always good to work with people that [sic] have similar similarities. Bobby Lashley has a background in the military as well so I would love to see if we did work in the future; me, Dawks and him, you know, be The Hurt Profits or something like that [Ford laughed]." [H/T POST Wrestling]

Bobby Lashley will defend his United States Championship against Theory at WWE SummerSlam

At WWE Money in the Bank, The All Mighty dethroned Theory to win his third US Title. That same night, the latter was entered into the men's ladder match by Adam Pearce as the eighth participant, and he walked out with the contract.

The two stars are set for a rematch at The Biggest Party of the Summer in what could potentially spell the end of the feud.

Theory has vowed to reclaim the title and cash in his contract on the winner of the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Last Man Standing Match to become the new United States and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out for the young star.

