"I would not hesitate to jump at that" - Current RAW star on a potential match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Current RAW Superstar Ezekiel has commented on possibly challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

On the RAW after WrestleMania 38, Zeke introduced himself to the world as Elias' younger brother. He has been a featured competitor on the red brand since making his appearance. He recently competed in his first premium live event match against Kevin Owens at WWE Hell in a Cell.

During an interview with Comicbook, which took place prior to the event, Ezekiel was asked if he would be interested in going after a championship once his program with Kevin Owens ends. He stated that he wants to win the United States Title but wouldn't refuse a match against Roman Reigns if the opportunity presented itself.

"100%, man, that [going after a championship] is the dream. That is the goal. Listen, I'm on Monday Night Raw. So we've got the US championship right now. Now if the opportunity comes to take on Roman Reigns or something like that, I would not hesitate to jump at that, but we've got the US champ on Monday Night Raw. I could see myself going after and winning that," he said.

At WWE Hell in a Cell, Ezekiel was defeated by The Prizefighter. It's left to be seen whether their feud will continue after the bout.

Ezekiel could challenge Roman Reigns to a title match by winning the Money in the Bank contract

Now that Hell in a Cell is officially in the books, the superstars of RAW and SmackDown will be looking forward to their next destination, Money in the Bank.

That's another thing Ezekiel wants to be a part of in WWE. During the same interview, he shared that taking part in the match is his dream.

"On top of that, we got Money in the Bank coming up. That would be a dream come true to take part in the Money in the Bank ladder match. And winning that opens up all types of opportunities."

If Ezekiel manages to win the contract, he will have the opportunity to cash it in on The Tribal Chief. It remains to be seen whether Zeke will feature in the ladder match on July 2nd.

