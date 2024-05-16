RAW star comments on a potential WWE match against Goldberg

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has been away from the promotion for a while after suffering a defeat to Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, a popular star from the red brand commented on facing the former World Heavyweight Champion.

During his time as an active performer for WCW and WWE, Bill Goldberg has largely contributed to creating iconic moments in the world of professional wrestling. Several stars have expressed their desire to face the veteran, and Karrion Kross recently commented on facing the former Universal Champion.

Today, the star asked his followers on X which star they would like to see him face in the promotion. One star noted that he always wanted to see a one-on-one match between Kross and Goldberg in WWE. The Herald of Doomsday commented on the fantasy booking between the two and answered the fan:

"I’d do it in a heartbeat"

It's been over two years, and Goldberg hasn't returned to the promotion. It will be interesting to see if the star ever returns for one last match in WWE.

Karrion Kross recently feuded with Goldberg's former WWE rival

Earlier this year, Karrion Kross, alongside Scarlett, created his own stable on Friday Night SmackDown called The Final Testament. With the help of the Authors of Pain, Kross set a course to dominate the men's division.

The faction showcased promise on the brand, with different members having different roles that set the group apart from other stables in the promotion at the time.

A few years ago, Goldberg feuded with Bobby Lashley on Monday Night RAW. The Hall of Famer eventually got a win over the All-Mighty in Saudi Arabia before going on a hiatus.

Bobby Lashley's The Pride feuded with The Final Testament heading into the two-night event in Philadelphia. The Pride was victorious at the event, and the two factions were drafted to different brands during the annual Draft 2024.

